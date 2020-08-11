1/1
James H. Ruth Jr.
James H. Ruth, Jr., 82, of Center Valley, died August 8, 2020 in his residence. He was the husband of the late Margaret K. (Patrick) Ruth. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Elizabeth (Fink) and James H. Ruth, Sr. He was a meat cutter for the former Traub's Market and later Weis Market for many years before retiring. He was a member of Jerusalem Western Salisbury Church. James is survived by daughters, Kimberly wife of Terry Heckman of Whitehall, Karen wife of Joel Fine of Bethlehem, and Kathryn wife of Gordon Pitts, Jr. of Coopersburg; brother, Richard Ruth of Schnecksville; sisters, Barbara Miller of Macungie and Shirley Kratzer of Allentown; grandchildren, Christine wife of Haley Kavelak, Nicole wife of Edward Tierney, AJ Pitts, and Emily Pitts; great grandchildren, Jackson and Emerson Tierney and baby Kavelak to come. Graveside services will be held on Fri., Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:00 AM in Western Salisbury Cemetery, Allentown. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3893 Adler Place, Ste 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2421
