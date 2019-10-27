Home

POWERED BY

Services
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Schubert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James H. Schubert


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James H. Schubert Obituary
James H. Schubert, 87, of Allentown, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019 in his daughter's home. He was the husband of Shirley M. (Shive) Schubert, whom he married on March 21, 1953 and shared over 66 years of marriage. Born in Bethlehem, PA on November 11, 1931, he was the son of the late Richard M. and Helen (Radel) Schubert. Jim graduated from Bethlehem Vo-Technical School class of 1949. He was employed as manager of General Supply Co. in Coplay for 7 years, retiring in 1995; previously operated and owned S.J.E. Cards and Gifts, Bethlehem 1977-84 (with wife). Since 1996, Jim was a non-licensed resident staff member of the Trexler Funeral Home until earlier this year. He was a charter member, Past Distinguished President of the Kiwanis Club of Lehigh Valley Industrial Park, Allentown – Bethlehem. Jim was also PA District Distinguished Lt. Governor of Kiwanis 1986-87. Jim was also Past Distinguished President of Kiwanis Club of Allentown Northeast. He was a member of the former St. Peter's United Church of Christ, Allentown, where he served as a former choir member, former Consistory President and former Financial Secretary.

He is survived in addition to his wife by sons Christopher and his wife Cheri of Wilmington, DE, David Scott of Trevose, PA; daughter Rebecca James of Palmerton; grandchildren Matthew and David DeHart; Elizabeth Schubert; step-grandson Kenneth Schuler; great grandchildren Noah Houtsch and Sarah DeHart; step great grandson Harrison Schuler, Nieces & Nephews. Jim was predeceased by brothers, Richard and Charles, sisters, Elizabeth Brown, Marie Groom and Grace Borghi.

Services: 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 2 at Trexler Funeral Home, 1625 W Highland St., Allentown. Calling will begin at 10:00 AM. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com

Contributions can be made in his memory to Special Olympics or Kiwanis Club Allentown NE, c/o the funeral home, 18102.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now