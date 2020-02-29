|
|
Mr. James H. Wentz, 89, of Lehighton, PA, passed into eternal rest on Friday morning, February 28th at his residence with his loving and caring family at his side. He was the husband of the late Shirley J. (Hill) Wentz who passed away Friday, March 20, 2015. They were married for 60 years at the time of her passing. Born in Parryville, PA on Sunday, September 7, 1930, Mr. Wentz was a son of the late William and Beatrice Shellhammer Wentz. Mr. Wentz was a graduate of Lehigh Area High School, Class of 1948 and later earned his B.S. in Elementary Education and a Masters Degree in Guidance and Counseling from Kutztown University. He taught school in the East Penn School District in Emmaus from 1955-1956 and was later employed by The Lehighton Area School District for 32 years where he served as Elementary School Teacher and Principal for 16 years, then continued as an administrator serving as a Supervisor of Pupil Personnel Services for an additional 16 years until his retirement in 1988. During his time at the LHS, he served as a football coach for 30 years, and as a track and field coach for 28 years. He served our country with the United States Army during the Korean War, attaining the rank of Sergeant with the 243rd Army Band from 1950-1952 and the 165th MP BN from 1961-1962. He was a Lifetime member of The Lehighton American Legion Post 314, and served as chaplain of the Am Vets, The Lehighton Area UVO. He served on the Lehighton Borough Council, and was a Past President of the Carbon County Chapter of The PA Association of School retirees, and was a board member and President of The Lehighton Cemetery Association. An active member of Zion United Church of Lehighton, he volunteered his time with the church consistory, the church choir and served as a Sunday school teacher. He was an inductee of The Carbon County Sports Hall of Fame, The Lehigh County National Football Hall of Fame, The Lehighton Education & Athletic Foundation (L.E.A.F.) Graduates of Distinction, and was honored as a Community Hero by The Mauch Chunk Trust Co. A very giving person in the community, he volunteered at Blue Mtn. Health System's Gnaden Huetten Campus and St. Luke's Gnaden Huetten Lehighton Campus since 2009, with over 11,508 hours of service greeting and directing patients and visitors from the main lobby. Socially, he held a Life membership with the Lehigh Fire Company #1 and held a membership with The Lehighton Orioles Nest #183. Surviving is a daughter, Sherryl (Armbruster) of Lehighton; three sons, Garry Wentz of Parryville, Greg Wentz of Lehighton, Scott Wentz and his wife Patricia (Grow), of Parryville; a brother, Denniz Wentz and his wife Mikki of Parryville; six grandchildren, Matthew Wentz, Jarrod Neff, Kyle Wentz, Dustin Wentz, Ren Wentz, and Lauren Armbruster; 12 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild; nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, March 4th at 11 a.m. at Zion UCC, 225 Iron St. Lehighton with the Rev. Dr. Dean D. Frey officiating with full military honors under the direction of the Lehighton Area UVO. Call Tuesday, March 3rd from 5-8 p.m. and Wed. from 9-11 a.m. at the church. The Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial Contributions in his honor may be made to the church at 18235 or L.E.A.F, 1 Indian Lane, Lehighton, PA 18235. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 29, 2020