Resources More Obituaries for James Jackson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Rev. James Ivory Jackson Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers James Ivory Jackson Jr. was born on March 12, 1961, in Philadelphia, PA. James was the fifth of six children born to Deacon James I. Jackson Sr. and Gladys L. Jackson. He grew up in the Swampoodle section of North Philadelphia, and the Jackson's family life centered around the church. While James would hold many positions and titles throughout his life, he was simply Jimmy to his parents, family and close friends. James adored his parents and siblings, and remained proud of the tight-knit community that provided a foundation for a life marked by devotion to God, family, and the church. James accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Lord and Savior as a child and grew up in Shiloh Apostolic Temple. He served in nearly every capacity at Shiloh, from usher to church drummer.Education was paramount in the Jackson household. James attended Central High School and excelled academically and in sports. He ran track and while he was a good athlete, he was a better teammate. His encouraging spirit and sense of humor sustained high school friendships that spanned decades. After graduating from Central in 1979, James earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from Temple University and a master's degree in religion from Liberty University.In 1980, James' brother Sam introduced him to a pretty Girls' High senior, Whitnye Wilmer. Their first date was at a Wendy's fast food restaurant to plan the logistics for what would be their second date, her senior prom. She was a dancer and he tried his best to keep up. Seven years and many dances later, the two were married at Shiloh in 1987. And almost 40 years later, they were still best friends. One of the couple's proudest achievements was giving life to two beautiful children, James III (Trey) and Jordyn. James and Whitnye were partners in ministry as well, and relished the privilege of ministering to God's people together.In the business world, James worked at McGinley Market Research while a student at Temple. He subsequently held management positions at First Pennsylvania Bank, Hudson United Bank and GMAC Mortgage. He was appointed executive vice president of the Philadelphia Industrial Development Corporation by former mayor Ed Rendell, and served as president of First American Equities in Bala Cynwyd. Four years ago, James accepted a marketing position with Thrivent, a full-service financial services firm that serves the Christian community, and immediately took on the mantle of spiritual mentor to his colleagues.But it was in church that James shined brightest. God's wonderful plan for his life was always apparent. Under the leadership of Bishop Robert Doub, the Shiloh family affirmed James' call to ministry and licensed him to preach in 1991. Minister Jackson subsequently served as assistant pastor to his brother, Elder Samuel B. Jackson, at Faith Fellowship Church in Magnolia, New Jersey. Minister Jackson's call was once again affirmed when Reverend Dr. Alyn E. Waller convened an ordination council to elevate him to serve as a staff pastor at Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church in 2002. Reverend Jackson served at Enon for nearly a decade before receiving the cherished call in May 2012 to serve the people of St. Paul Baptist Church in Bethlehem, PA as their senior pastor. Pastor Jackson loved the people of St. Paul and was dedicated to his congregation's spiritual growth.Whether helping to provide financial management services in his weekday job, or playing basketball, or cheering on his hometown Philadelphia sports teams, or beaming as he watched Jordyn dance, or traveling to Hollywood to root for Trey on American Idol, Pastor Jackson radiated God's light while drawing people near. "Daddy was passionate for Jesus, passionate for his church, passionate for his family, extremely loving and extremely caring," said Trey. "He was just a warm person that you wanted to be around. You believed in his counsel and you didn't want to disappoint him, because he wanted you to win."Pastor Jackson departed this life on March 31, 2019, but not before serving the awesome purpose that God had for him in this generation. He will be remembered for his intellect, his passion for the things of God, and a smile that would light up a room. Pastor Jackson was predeceased by his father, James I. Jackson, Sr., his mother, Gladys L. Jackson, his sister, Prenetta Hughes, a niece, Leslie Hughes, and a nephew, Raynard Hughes. He leaves to cherish wonderful memories and carry on a great legacy: his wife, Whitnye S. Jackson; son, James I. Jackson III; daughter, Jordyn E. Jackson; sisters, Deborah Burnett (Charles), Julie Woodlin (Mervin), and Juanita Selden (Charles); brothers, Samuel B. Jackson and Lawrence Henderson; his mother-in-law, Gertrude Wilmer; nieces, Kamillah Burnett and Sherri Henderson; nephews, Mervin Woodlin, Jr. (Petagaye), Austin Woodlin (Shante), Andrew Woodlin, Matthew Woodlin, and Samuel B. Jackson II; and a vast and loving community of other family and friends. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.