66 years of age and resident of Whitehall, passed away suddenly on Monday evening November 4, 2019 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital Muhlenberg Campus, surrounded by his loving and devoted family. The husband of Jann M. (Harakal) Eline for 40 years, he was a son of the late Paul H. and Mildred A. (Barrett) Eline, Sr. Jim was a 1971 graduate of Catasauqua Area High School, and became the owner and President of his family business, Hickory Grove Greenhouses of North Catasauqua. In addition to his wife Jann, he is survived by sons James A. and wife Heather, Joel D. with wife Terri and their son Nolan; sister Mary M. Deily and husband Richard Jr.; Jann's mother Margaret Harakal; sister-in-law Sharon Macko; brothers-in-law David Harakal and wife Denise, Joseph Harakal and wife Elsa; along with a host of nieces, nephews and extended family; he was predeceased by his beloved daughter Jenna Rose in 1985, father-in-law Joseph Harakal and brother-in-law Michael Macko. His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father John S. Pendzick in Saint Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church, 618 Fullerton Avenue, Whitehall, PA 18052 on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 10:00 am. BOTH of his viewings will be in the Church; Sunday November 10, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm and Monday from 8:30 to 9:45 am. The Church is located 1 block south of the Fullerton Ave exit of Route 22. Private interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Whitehall, Pennsylvania.
Memorial contributions in honor of Jim may be presented to Saint Joseph's Center Foundation, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, Pennsylvania 18509, Saint Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church 618 Fullerton Ave Whitehall, Pennsylvania 18052 or to a .
The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall
is honored to handle his arrangements
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 7, 2019