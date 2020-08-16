Dr. James Joseph Fadule, Jr. 80, of Margate, NJ, passed away peacefully at his home with his loving wife June at his side. Born in West Mahanoy Township, PA, he was the son of the late James J. Sr. and Mayme (Urban) Fadule. He was a graduate of Bethlehem Liberty High School and Lafayette College, where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in History and Mathematics. He earned Master's Degrees in History and Education and a Doctorate Degree in Educational Administration from Lehigh University. Dr. Fadule retired as Superintendent of Schools from the Nutley School District (NJ) in 1996, after serving for 18 years. Previously he had served as Superintendent of Schools in the Wyomissing Area School District (PA) for 7 years. His career also included positions as teacher, principal, assistant superintendent, and with the PA Department of Education. Dr. Fadule played football at Lafayette, and was invited to try out with the NY Giants by Wellington T. Mara, but had his career cut short by injury. As an educator, he received numerous accolades, including a ceremony attended by NJ Education Commissioner Saul Cooperman crediting him with graduating some of the brightest students in the country, who regularly attended colleges such as Yale, Duke, and Princeton. He was recognized for his outstanding and invaluable contributions to education by both members of the State of New Jersey Legislature and the US Congress. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Joseph, and sisters Anna, Jeannette, and Ann Marie. Survivors in addition to his wife June, include stepsons, Michael R. Henry, West Point, NY; Douglas B. Henry, Margate, NJ; Scott E. Henry, Hamburg, PA; a daughter Kathleen Wells of New London, CT; and a brother, John (Jack) M. Fadule, The Villages, FL; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was dedicated to the teaching of children, and was beloved by many during his career. He will be remembered by so many who knew and loved him for his giving nature and his kindness. Jim once confided, "When faced with the strains of administration, I would visit the Kindergarten class, sit in the back of the room, and watch the little ones do their thing. It always reminded me why we were there as teachers." To know Jim was to love him! Interment will be private.



