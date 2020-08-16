1/1
Dr. James J. Fadule Jr.
Dr. James Joseph Fadule, Jr. 80, of Margate, NJ, passed away peacefully at his home with his loving wife June at his side. Born in West Mahanoy Township, PA, he was the son of the late James J. Sr. and Mayme (Urban) Fadule. He was a graduate of Bethlehem Liberty High School and Lafayette College, where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in History and Mathematics. He earned Master's Degrees in History and Education and a Doctorate Degree in Educational Administration from Lehigh University. Dr. Fadule retired as Superintendent of Schools from the Nutley School District (NJ) in 1996, after serving for 18 years. Previously he had served as Superintendent of Schools in the Wyomissing Area School District (PA) for 7 years. His career also included positions as teacher, principal, assistant superintendent, and with the PA Department of Education. Dr. Fadule played football at Lafayette, and was invited to try out with the NY Giants by Wellington T. Mara, but had his career cut short by injury. As an educator, he received numerous accolades, including a ceremony attended by NJ Education Commissioner Saul Cooperman crediting him with graduating some of the brightest students in the country, who regularly attended colleges such as Yale, Duke, and Princeton. He was recognized for his outstanding and invaluable contributions to education by both members of the State of New Jersey Legislature and the US Congress. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Joseph, and sisters Anna, Jeannette, and Ann Marie. Survivors in addition to his wife June, include stepsons, Michael R. Henry, West Point, NY; Douglas B. Henry, Margate, NJ; Scott E. Henry, Hamburg, PA; a daughter Kathleen Wells of New London, CT; and a brother, John (Jack) M. Fadule, The Villages, FL; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was dedicated to the teaching of children, and was beloved by many during his career. He will be remembered by so many who knew and loved him for his giving nature and his kindness. Jim once confided, "When faced with the strains of administration, I would visit the Kindergarten class, sit in the back of the room, and watch the little ones do their thing. It always reminded me why we were there as teachers." To know Jim was to love him! Interment will be private.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

3 entries
August 14, 2020
Dr Fadule, Reese Davis, Dr Persing, John Love, Peter Cellucci: these guys kept WAHS from going off the rails in the Vietnam era. Guided lots of us by example. Lucky to have had him in our school days.
Richard Dieffenbach
Student
August 14, 2020
I am forever grateful to Dr. Fadule. As Principal of Wyomissing High School in 1970 he and the school board took a chance on a "rookie" teacher. I expressed my gratitude when I visited him in his Nutley office in 1995. My condolences to his wife June and the entire Fadule family.
Matthew Ecker
Coworker
August 13, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of his passing. My family has many fond memories of James. Reese J Davis Sr and children
Reese J Davis Sr
Coworker
