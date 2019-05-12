Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Kenney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James J. Kenney

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James J. Kenney Obituary
It is with great sorrow, that we must make it known, that a wonderous bright flame has been extinguished. James Kenney, "Keno", has ventured to that undiscovered country, we all one day will come to know. His vibrant soul and thunderous laughter, forever will be missed by his wife Cissy, his stepson Bobby; Johnny, Kaeden, and Danny, to whom he was grandpop. His mother Bridget Kenney. Sisters, Joanne Herilla and husband Richard, Bridget Ketchell and husband Rick, and Clare Kenney. Brother Joe and wife Deena. Many cousins, numerous nieces and nephews, and countless friends. A celebration of his life will be held June 16, at Canal Park in Hanover Township. If you would like to attend please contact us at [email protected] aol.com. All we ask is that you bring your stories and memories of James to share.
Published in Morning Call on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.