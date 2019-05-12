It is with great sorrow, that we must make it known, that a wonderous bright flame has been extinguished. James Kenney, "Keno", has ventured to that undiscovered country, we all one day will come to know. His vibrant soul and thunderous laughter, forever will be missed by his wife Cissy, his stepson Bobby; Johnny, Kaeden, and Danny, to whom he was grandpop. His mother Bridget Kenney. Sisters, Joanne Herilla and husband Richard, Bridget Ketchell and husband Rick, and Clare Kenney. Brother Joe and wife Deena. Many cousins, numerous nieces and nephews, and countless friends. A celebration of his life will be held June 16, at Canal Park in Hanover Township. If you would like to attend please contact us at [email protected] aol.com. All we ask is that you bring your stories and memories of James to share. Published in Morning Call on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary