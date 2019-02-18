James J. Kotlik, Jr., 60, of Bethlehem Township, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Friday, February 15, 2019. He was the son of the late Barbara A. (Heater) Kotlik and James J. Kotlik, Sr.Jim proudly served his country as a member of the United States Navy. He worked for Emery Distributors for over 25 years. He was a life member, past president, trustee and Lieutenant with the Nancy Run Fire Co. Jim was also past president of the Bethlehem Clubmens Association and worked at the Fountain Hill Democratic and Republican clubs. He enjoyed reading, puzzles and playing quoits. Jim loved attending his nieces and nephews activities and events and seeing them succeed. He will be lovingly remembered by his sisters, Christine A. Kotlik and Diana Marie Seeds and her husband Richard; brother, John Brezovec, Jr.; nieces, Rachael Seeds and Rebecca Seeds and nephews, Joshua Seeds, Jacob Seeds and John Seeds. A viewing will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 11 a.m-12:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 3219 Santee Rd, Bethlehem, PA 18020. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:30 p.m. Burial will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to Miller-Keystone Blood Center 1465 Valley Center Parkway Bethlehem, PA 18017.Condolences may be offered online at www.connellfuneral.com Published in Morning Call on Feb. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary