James J. Lisicky
James J. Lisicky, 61, of Bethlehem passed away October 3rd at St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem. He was the husband of Annette (Yacoub) Lisicky, they were married 39 years. He worked as a produce manager at Valley Farm Market, Bethlehem for the past 49 years. He was a member of Ss. Simon and Jude Catholic Church, Bethlehem, and he was known as a hard worker who was very helpful to his neighbors, meticulous about his lawn and even feeding cats in the neighborhood. Mr. Lisicky was a long time bowler and supporter of President Donald Trump.

He is survived by his wife Annette; son James Lisicky of Allentown and his fiancée Kaitlyn Santanasto; a brother Thomas of Allentown; sisters Janice Galyean of Florida, Patricia Schummer of Saucon Valley and Nancy Lisicky of Allentown; son in law Jeff Tyber. He was predeceased by a brother Joseph and his beloved daughter, Kristen Lyn Lisicky-Tyber in 2012.

Services: calling hour from 12 noon to 1 p.m. Thursday (tomorrow), October 8th at the mausoleum chapel of Cedar Hill Memorial Park, 1700 Airport Road, Allentown with prayer service at 1:00 p.m. followed by entombment.

Contributions can be made in his memory to the Gift of Life Family House, which provides lodging and support services for family members of patients awaiting organ transplants in Philadelphia area hospitals, www.giftoflifefamilyhouse.org. Arrangements are by Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, Allentown.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
at the mausoleum chapel of Cedar Hill Memorial Park
OCT
8
Prayer Service
01:00 PM
at the mausoleum chapel of Cedar Hill Memorial Park
October 6, 2020
So sorry to hear about Jimmy’s passing. He had a contiguous laugh and was a pleasure to work with many many years ago. He is hard to imagine the market without him.
Matt and Ellie Urban
Coworker
