Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
950 Malabar Rd Se
Palm Bay, FL 32907
(321) 724-2224
Resources
More Obituaries for James Mascavage
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James J. Mascavage

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James J. Mascavage Obituary
James J. Mascavage, 70, of Palm Bay, FL, formerly of Northampton, PA passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 after a year and a half long battle with Cancer. Jim was a hazardous goods specialist with FedEx for 23 years in Allentown, PA and Orlando, FL before retiring. He was a 1967 graduate of William Allen High School and obtained a bachelors degree from Kutztown University. He was a life member of The Franklin Home Association (Social Club) in Allentown, and a member of The Alliance in Northampton.

Jim is survived by his wife of 30 years, Stephanie (Ruff ) Mascavage; Son, Andrew Mascavage; Brother John and his wife Monica Mascavage of Cincinnati, OH; Brother Gerald and his wife Diane Mascavage of Atlanta, GA; Sister Joan and her husband Phil Jerominski of Rockledge, FL; and Brother Joseph and his wife Joellen Mascavage of Charlotte, NC; and extended family members and friends. He was pre-deceased by his parents; John (Coach) Mascavage and Florence Mascavage.

Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Palm Bay, 321-724-2224. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
Download Now