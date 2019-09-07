|
James J. Mascavage, 70, of Palm Bay, FL, formerly of Northampton, PA passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 after a year and a half long battle with Cancer. Jim was a hazardous goods specialist with FedEx for 23 years in Allentown, PA and Orlando, FL before retiring. He was a 1967 graduate of William Allen High School and obtained a bachelors degree from Kutztown University. He was a life member of The Franklin Home Association (Social Club) in Allentown, and a member of The Alliance in Northampton.
Jim is survived by his wife of 30 years, Stephanie (Ruff ) Mascavage; Son, Andrew Mascavage; Brother John and his wife Monica Mascavage of Cincinnati, OH; Brother Gerald and his wife Diane Mascavage of Atlanta, GA; Sister Joan and her husband Phil Jerominski of Rockledge, FL; and Brother Joseph and his wife Joellen Mascavage of Charlotte, NC; and extended family members and friends. He was pre-deceased by his parents; John (Coach) Mascavage and Florence Mascavage.
