Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc.
327 Chestnut Street
Coplay, PA 18037
610-262-5081
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc.
327 Chestnut Street
Coplay, PA 18037
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc.
327 Chestnut Street
Coplay, PA 18037
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Mayer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James J. Mayer


1977 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James J. Mayer Obituary
James J. Mayer, 42, of Blandon, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019, in his residence. Born on July 7, 1977, he was the son of Glenn J. Mayer of Lehighton and the late Virginia (Seaman) Mayer.

He was a 1996 graduate of Northern Lehigh High School.

He was employed by Verizon for 15 years.

Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking, four wheeling, paintball, and spending time with his family.

In addition to his father, he is survived by step-mother, Debbie Mayer, Lehighton; brothers, David G. and wife, Amanda Mayer, Hellertown; and John E. Mayer, Allentown; and three nieces, Andrea, Makenzie, and Anna.

A Celebration of life will be held at 11 AM on Monday, October 28, 2019, at Brubaker Funeral Home, 327 Chestnut St., Coplay, Pa 18037. A visitation will be held from 10 AM to 11 AM in the funeral home. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made in James' memory the funeral home and the family will donate to a at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now