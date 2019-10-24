|
James J. Mayer, 42, of Blandon, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019, in his residence. Born on July 7, 1977, he was the son of Glenn J. Mayer of Lehighton and the late Virginia (Seaman) Mayer.
He was a 1996 graduate of Northern Lehigh High School.
He was employed by Verizon for 15 years.
Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking, four wheeling, paintball, and spending time with his family.
In addition to his father, he is survived by step-mother, Debbie Mayer, Lehighton; brothers, David G. and wife, Amanda Mayer, Hellertown; and John E. Mayer, Allentown; and three nieces, Andrea, Makenzie, and Anna.
A Celebration of life will be held at 11 AM on Monday, October 28, 2019, at Brubaker Funeral Home, 327 Chestnut St., Coplay, Pa 18037. A visitation will be held from 10 AM to 11 AM in the funeral home. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made in James' memory the funeral home and the family will donate to a at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 24, 2019