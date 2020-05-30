James J. Passaro, 86, of Allentown, passed away May 27, 2020 in his home. He was the loving husband of Barbara A. (Houser) Passaro. They were married for 57 years last June. James was a social studies teacher at the Trexler Junior High School, Allentown, until retiring. He began his teaching career at Central Junior High School, Allentown. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late James and Amelia (Forkolits) Passaro. He was a 1951 graduate of Allentown High School and a 1955 graduate of East Stroudsburg University. While in high school, he excelled in baseball and was on the championship basketball team. He was active in many sports, he enjoyed golf and tennis. He scouted for the Cincinnati Reds baseball team for 17 years. His favorite team was the New York Yankees.
Survivors: Wife, Cousins: Norman Garris, Roland Passaro, Gerry, Carol and Dale Case, John Pammer and Richard Corvino, God-Child: Kahla and Many Dear Friends and Extended Family.
Services will be private, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by J. S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Condolences may be offered and further information found at www.jsburkholder.com
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the VA Outpatient Clinic 3110 Hamilton Blvd. Allentown, PA 18103, or to a charity one's choice.
Published in Morning Call on May 30, 2020.