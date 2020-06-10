James J. Schaffer, 91, of Bethlehem, passed away on Monday, June 8, at Gracedale Nursing Home. He was the loving husband of the late Mary M. (Wolf) Schaffer with whom he shared 61 years of marriage. Born in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late James A. and Madeline (Mc Guigan) Schaffer. James graduated from John Bartram High School in 1947. Raising seven children, he often worked two jobs and had plenty of them throughout his career. He retired from the Bethlehem Steel in 1989 where he worked in various areas in the plant. He served in the United States Army and the Navy, and was proud of his American Flag. Born with an adventuresome heart and a love for the outdoors, he spent his free time enjoying long walks in the sunshine, playing baseball and golf, and swimming in the ocean. James also enjoyed pressing his luck at the casinos in Atlantic City. He was an avid sports enthusiast and a big fan of the Philadelphia Eagles. Vacations were filled with memorable moments visiting his two daughters that lived remotely. James is survived by his sons: Anthony Schaffer and is wife, Patrice of Bethlehem; and Frederick Schaffer and his wife, Wendy of Bethlehem; daughters: Martha Ann Hartman and her husband, Barry of Bethlehem; Debra Honaker of West Virginia; Christine Schaffer and her husband, Edward Langer of Bethlehem; Margaret Schaffer of Bethlehem; and Laura Bickley and her husband, Scott of Northampton; 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. James was preceded in death by his sister, Theresa Hoogerwoeff. Services are private. Memorial contributions may be made to the friends and family of Gracedale Nursing Home, 2 Gracedale Ave., Nazareth, PA 18064, where James was lovingly cared for each and every day for the last seven years. The family extends their appreciation to the staff members who they will be forever indebted for all their care and support. Gracedale treated our dad like he was family.



