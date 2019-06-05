James J. Vargo, 94, passed away June 3rd, 2019 at Lehigh Center Nursing Home, Macungie, PA. Born on January 30, 1925 in Allentown, PA, James was the son of the late Frank Paul and Mary (Treiber) Vargo. He was married for over 39 years to the Iate NeIIie (Haddad) Vargo.A veteran of the United States Army, 314th infantry Regiment, 79th Division, at the age of 19 Jim participated in the invasion of France on D-Day plus 20 days. He helped liberate Cherbourg, France, participated in five major battles/campaigns across Europe, and reached Czechoslovakia following VE Day in 1945. His service was honored in the Allentown Morning Call "Profiles in Courage" series in June 1994. After World War II, James was employed by Arbogast & Bastian Meats for forty-two years before retirement.Mr. Vargo was preceded in death by his wife in 1985; daughter Diane van de Pol, wife of John van de Pol of Spring, TX; sisters Mary Kovacs and Anna Vargo, and brothers Julius and Frank Vargo. He is survived by daughter Jane and husband G. Adrian Brown of Houston, TX; sister Margaret Zartler of Macungie, PA; four grandsons; one great-grandson and numerous nieces and nephews.Interment will be at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery, Allentown, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, Allentown. Published in Morning Call on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary