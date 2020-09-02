James J. Wachter, Sr., 78 of Allentown, lost his five- month long battle to stroke complications on Saturday August 29, 2020. James was the husband of Barbara J. (Beers) Wachter, they would have been married 55 years on September 23rd. James was born on April 1, 1942 in Allentown, son of the late Joseph and Ella (Majbroda) Wachter. He served four years in the US Air Force during Korea, was a proud lineman at PP&L retiring after 35 years and a graduate of Dieruff Highschool's 1st graduating class in 1960. James enjoyed fly fishing, he was a devoted father and amazing caregiver to his wife Barbara for many years. He will be affectionately remembered as Grumpa by his six grandchildren.
Even though he was gruff and stoic on the outside, we all knew that he was loving and caring at heart, and for that, he will be sorely missed. Rest in peace Dad.
SURVIVORS: Wife Barbara, sons James J. Wachter, Jr. and his wife Jo and Jeffrey D. Wachter and his wife Lena Montes-Wachter, six grandchildren Taisya, Emmalyn, Noah, Maxwell, Vivienne and Sebastian, brothers Joseph and Gerald, sisters Jane Romascavage and Michalene Achey.
VIEWING AND SERVICE: There will be a viewing on Friday September 4, 2020 from 9:30AM to 10AM followed by a Funeral Service at 10 AM in the Sell Herron Funeral Home 1145 Lehigh Street Allentown. Burial with Military Honors in Grandview Cemetry (Section N.) 2735 Walbert Avenue in Allentown. Funeral arrangements by the Sell-Herron Funeral Home in Allentown. www.Herronfuneralhomes.com
CONTRIBUTIONS: Multiple Sclerosis Society