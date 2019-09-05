Home

POWERED BY

Services
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:15 AM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Infancy Catholic Church
312 E. 4th St.
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Kilgour
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James John Kilgour


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James John Kilgour Obituary
James John Kilgour, 86, of Bethlehem, died on Tuesday, September 03, 2019. He was born in Bethlehem on May 1, 1933; son of the late John and Irene (Holmes) Kilgour. James was preceded in death by the love of his life; his wife, Elizabeth (Gorski) Kilgour.

He was a 1952 graduate of Central Catholic High School. James proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Upon returning home, he used his skills learned in the Air Force to secure a job as an electrical draftsman; retiring from Cutler Hammer. James was a parishioner of Holy Infancy Catholic Church.

He will be lovingly remembered as a family oriented man who loved taking walks through Lehigh University campus with his grandsons and as a University of Notre Dame fan.

He will be dearly missed by his sons, Kevin Kilgour and his wife, Jacqueline and James Kilgour, Jr. all of Bethlehem; daughter, Maryann Moore and her husband, Jeff of West Grove, PA; grandsons, Spencer and Joshua and his "angel princess", great granddaughter, Rosalee. James was predeceased by his brothers, Robert and John; and sisters, Kathryn Kilgour, Gertrude Kilgour, Mary Freeh, Loretta Resetco, and Irene Kissel.

A visitation will be held at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018 on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and again on Saturday from 8:00-9:15 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. on Saturday at Holy Infancy Catholic Church, 312 E. 4th St. Bethlehem, PA 18015. Burial will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the church. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now