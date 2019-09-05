|
James John Kilgour, 86, of Bethlehem, died on Tuesday, September 03, 2019. He was born in Bethlehem on May 1, 1933; son of the late John and Irene (Holmes) Kilgour. James was preceded in death by the love of his life; his wife, Elizabeth (Gorski) Kilgour.
He was a 1952 graduate of Central Catholic High School. James proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Upon returning home, he used his skills learned in the Air Force to secure a job as an electrical draftsman; retiring from Cutler Hammer. James was a parishioner of Holy Infancy Catholic Church.
He will be lovingly remembered as a family oriented man who loved taking walks through Lehigh University campus with his grandsons and as a University of Notre Dame fan.
He will be dearly missed by his sons, Kevin Kilgour and his wife, Jacqueline and James Kilgour, Jr. all of Bethlehem; daughter, Maryann Moore and her husband, Jeff of West Grove, PA; grandsons, Spencer and Joshua and his "angel princess", great granddaughter, Rosalee. James was predeceased by his brothers, Robert and John; and sisters, Kathryn Kilgour, Gertrude Kilgour, Mary Freeh, Loretta Resetco, and Irene Kissel.
A visitation will be held at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018 on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and again on Saturday from 8:00-9:15 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. on Saturday at Holy Infancy Catholic Church, 312 E. 4th St. Bethlehem, PA 18015. Burial will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the church. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 5, 2019