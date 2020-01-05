Morning Call Obituaries
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
James K. "Jim" Thompson, 89, of Allentown and Largo, FL, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019. He was the husband of Shirley A. (Oberdoester). Born in Allentown, one of ten children, he was the son of the late Theodore and Vivian (Garrish) Thompson. He honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War and served in the 11th Airborne Division. Jim was retired from the city of Allentown where he was a deputy fire chief and worked on the bomb squad and water rescue. He was also employed as a chef for many years at the M.W. Wood Company. He was a member of the St. Petersburg barbershop chorus. If he wasn't singing, he could be found on the golf course where he would sometimes play two rounds in one day.

Survivors: wife; son, Larry J. and wife, Elizabeth, Chevy Chase, MD; daughter, Christine D. Lessinger; brother, William and wife, Shirley, MN; step-sons, David Yesenofski and wife, Michelle, Tony Yesenofski and wife, Denise; step-daughter, Suzanne Yesenofski; ten grandchildren; two great granddaughters. He was also predeceased by three of his sons, Danny, Steve and Mark.

Services: 10:30 AM Saturday, January 25th at STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. 274 N. Krocks Rd. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM until service time. Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery. (www.stephensfuneral.com)

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, to , Suite #102, 399 Market St. Philadelphia 19106.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 5, 2020
