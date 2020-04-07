Home

Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
James Kochenash
James Kochenash


1930 - 2020
James Kochenash Obituary
James Kochenash, 89, formerly of Whitehall, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Allentown. He was the husband of the late Helen (Marakovits). Born August 27, 1930 in Egypt, he was a son of the late Nicholas and Anna (Novak) Kochenash. James worked as a produce manager at A&P for 29 years. He then worked at Whitehall School District in the maintenance department for 16 years. James was a member of St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church, Northampton. He honorably served our country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Survivors: his son, James; brother, Frank and his wife, Elizabeth; many nieces and nephews. James was predeceased by his brothers, Michael, William, Charles, John, Joseph and George. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to the church in loving memory of James.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 7, 2020
