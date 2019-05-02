Morning Call Obituaries
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
James L. "Jim" Horne Obituary
James L. "Jim" Horne, 80, of Allentown, passed away April 29, 2019 in St. Luke's Hospice House with his loving wife Margaret (Raeburn) Horne by his side. They celebrated 54 years of marriage. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Katherine and Lloyd Horne. Jim was a graduate of Reading H.S. and attended Kutztown University. He was a veteran. He worked in sales until retiring in 2001. Jim was an avid woodworker, enjoyed hiking in Maine and Virginia in the spring and fall months. His many hobbies included photography, painting, antique cars, gardening and listening to Bach.Survivors: In addition to his loving wife Margaret, many nieces and nephews here in the USA, Canada and Scotland.Services: 10:30 am Friday, Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown. Call 10 – 10:30 am Friday in the funeral home. www.stephensfuneral.com.Contributions: L.C. Humane Society, 640 Dixon St., Allentown 18103.
Published in Morning Call on May 2, 2019
