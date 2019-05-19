James L Rizzotto, Jr., 70, passed away on May 16, 2019. Jim was the son of the late James L and Pauline (Yandrisevits) Rizzotto, Sr. He was the husband of Patricia (Hacker) Rizzotto for seventeen years. He resided in Whitehall but also lived in Bethlehem and St. Petersburg, FL. He was a faithful East Sider and a proud 1967 Dieruff graduate. Jim talked often about his 50 year career with Plumbers Local Union 690, Philadelphia, working with Funari & Brogna and later H.T.Lyons. He began in April 1968. He was very proud of his membership as an officer on the Union Executive Board before retiring in 2010. He was a steward on many jobs and always pointed out his work at LVH and The Sands. He also managed The Trade Union Club in Easton for many years. After a memorable athletic career at Dieruff playing football and wrestling, Jim went on to conquer boxing, kick boxing and Karate. He fought in the Golden Gloves at Madison Square Garden, attained a 3rd Degree Black Belt in Karate Shin-Rue, and continued to compete for years. Jim brought that same fighting spirit to his battle against leukemia. His strength and winning attitude swayed his doctors to continue treatment when the fight got tougher. He became a role model to other patients and always said "I draw my strength from you," as he cheered others on in their fight. Jim will be remembered for his big smile, fun-loving spirit, excellent spaghetti sauce, being an incredible father, grandfather, and devoted friend.Jim was very proud of his children & grandchildren and loved talking about their successes. He is survived by, Daughters: Gina Rizzotto Fair (Demetrius) of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Heather Rizzotto-Stefanik of Bethlehem: Son: Lee Rizzotto (Stacey) of Allentown: Brother: Thomas Rizzotto (Deborah) of Allentown and Saylorsburg: Sister: Maria Rizzotto of Allentown: Grandchildren: Collin, Michael Jr., Madison, Vito and Adrianna: Great-granddaughter : Adalynn: Supportive cousins, nieces, nephews, and wonderful friends. The family would like to thank Lehigh Valley Hospital, UPenn Medicine and The Cleveland Clinic for their care. Jim proudly donated his blood cells to The Cleveland Clinic Research Lab so others will possibly be helped and cured in the future. A part of Jim lives on!In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to either: Cleveland, 11432 Mayfield RD, Cleveland, Ohio 44106-the building fund-for making housing available at no charge to patients and caregivers while at The Clinic or to , –patient support-for helping patients with the many expensesServices: A Celebration of Life 7PM Tuesday, May 21st, at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 1629 Hamilton St., Allentown, PA 18102. A visitation with the family will be held 6-7PM Tues. at the funeral home. Published in Morning Call on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary