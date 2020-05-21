James L. Sassaman
James L. Sassaman, 71, of Lower Macungie Twp., died on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. He was the husband of Patricia A. (Loyko) Sassaman. The couple celebrated 37 years of marriage on April 16. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Albert and Edna (Acker) Sassaman. James was a graduate of William Allen High School, Class of 1967. He was employed at Walmart in Trexlertown, working as a stocker for 14 years before retiring in 2013. Previously he worked for Sears & Roebuck Co. in the Whitehall Store for many years. James enjoyed playing the guitar, camping and going to flea markets.

Survivors: Wife; Sister-in-Law, Annette M. Sheckler and her husband Richard; a Niece and Nephew, 2 Grandnieces and a Grandnephew; and several Cousins.

Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association.

Published in Morning Call on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
