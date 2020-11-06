James "Jim" L. Steely, 90, of Masonic Village, Elizabethtown, PA, passed away in care of hospice on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Formerly of Bethlehem, he was the widower of Jean M. (Solt) Steely. Born on August 10, 1930, in Bethlehem, Jim was a son of the late Jacob C. and Elsie F. (Shelly) Steely. Jim worked as a salesman for various companies for many years before retiring. He was the past master of the Bethlehem Masonic Lodge #283. He was a member of the Ezra Royal Arch and the Christ Church UCC, Bethlehem where he sang on the choir for several years. Jim was an avid hunter, fisherman and enjoyed being outdoors.
Survivors: Jim will be lovingly remembered by his sons, Ricky K. Steely and Timothy M. Steely; daughter, Debra J. Steely. He was predeceased by son, Craig J. Steely; brother, Kenneth E. Steely; sisters, Ethel Hays and Marian R. Spencer.
Services: A memorial service will take place at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday November 12, 2020, in Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, where the family will receive friends and relatives from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Burial will follow in Bethlehem Memorial Park. Due to current restrictions, we ask you to follow social distancing protocols and a facial covering must be worn. A memory tribute may be placed at: www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jim's memory to the Sell Chapel at Masonic Village, 200 Freemason Dr., Elizabethtown PA 17022 or Masonic Village Hospice, 98 Masonic Dr., Elizabethtown, PA 17022.