Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Viewing
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Anne's Catholic Church
450 E Washington Ave.
Bethlehem, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Saviour Cemetery
Bethlehem, PA
1931 - 2019
James L. Williams Obituary
James Lloyd Williams, 88, of Bethlehem, passed away on December 11, 2019 at Holy Family Manor. He was a devoted husband to his wife Irene for 58 years, who predeceased him in 2011. They met at cousin Alice's wedding and married on August 5, 1952. Born in Brooklyn, NY on March 5, 1931 he was the only child of Lloyd and Sarah Williams. He grew up in Bayside, Queens, NY and graduated from Bayside H.S. where he lettered in basketball.

Jim served in the U. S. Air Force from 1951-1955. He worked in export sales for Bethlehem Steel in NYC and Bethlehem from 1955-1982. He Lived in Brooklyn, NY until 1976 when he located to Bethlehem. He was a parishioner of St. Anne's Catholic Church Bethlehem. Jim loved baseball. He was an avid fan of the NY Yankees and Notre Dame football. From age 18 to age 84, Jim donated blood 3-4 times a year at Red Cross blood drives.

He is survived by his children: James Williams & wife Laura, Regina Ollquist & husband Gerard, Margaret Rogers & husband Michael, John Williams & wife Richelle and Mary Grquinovic & husband Barry; grandchildren: Laura McGovern, Elizabeth Walsh, Amanda Binder, Emily DiDonna, Harold Rogers, Jack Williams, Finnegan Williams, Madailein Williams, Aaron Wertman, Ellyn Wertman and Fritz Grquinovic; and great grandchildren: Matthew Walsh II, Joseph Walsh, Tess Binder, Sierra Murphy and Roland Wertman.

A viewing will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Anne's Catholic Church, 450 E Washington Ave. Bethlehem. An 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow. Burial will be at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Please offer condolences online at www.connellfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Red Cross 2200 Ave A #201 Bethlehem, PA 18017, or 1123 East End Blvd Wilkes Barre, PA 18702, or Heartland Hospice at www.heartlandhospicefund.org (Allentown location).
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 14, 2019
