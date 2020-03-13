|
James Lawrence McCann was born in a hospital in Hazelton, Pennsylvania, on August 21, 1929, to coal miner George McCann and his wife Esther (nee Hrics), who adoringly referred to him as "our Jim."Jim graduated from Nesquehoning High School with the Class of 1947, and received a degree from East Stroudsburg University.A gifted athlete at baseball, basketball, and football, Jim played on the Nesquehoning High football team that won the Southern Division championship of the Eastern Football Conference.
Jim devoted his long career to public service.He served his country as a member of the U.S. Navy, and then pursued a career in law enforcement, first working as an officer with the District of Columbia Metropolitan Police Department's Motorcycle Division.Jim then worked for several years as a Uniformed Secret Service officer during the term of President Eisenhower.In 1957, he began a distinguished career as a member of the Pennsylvania State Police retiring as a Lieutenant. After his retirement from the State Police, he served as Lower Saucon Township Manager.
Jim liked to have fun and polka, and frequented dance halls in places like Lehighton, Pennsylvania, where he met Joyce McCann (nee Dissinger), whom he married.Jim is survived by their children: Jamie Mueller (and her husband Leonard "Lance" Mueller); Timothy McCann (and his partner, Stacie Nekus Demko); Erin McCann (and her daughter, Maegan); Sean McCann (and his wife, Elizabeth Jasper, and their daughter Isabelle); and Michael McCann (and his wife, Courtney Pelham, and his daughters Katherine and Chloe).Jim and Joyce divorced many years ago, and Joyce passed a few days ago.Jim is predeceased by older brother Bernard, who died a few years after birth, and his sister, Dolores Gaumer, who had owned the Hotel Macungie with her husband.
Jim is survived by his long-time companion, Catherine (nee Shafnisky) Brobst.For over 20 years, Jim and Cathy have lit up dance floors all over the Lehigh Valley, from the Saengerbund to the now defunct Ukrainian Club, and everywhere in between.During his retirement, Jim was fond of dining out, fishing, and telling stories over coffee with fellow "Staties" and his many friends.
Jim was quick witted and self-effacing; with a twinkle in his eye, he would refer to himself as "a coal region boy struggling like hell." He assured others with his skills in the kitchen, since he had been a "cook in the navy" and often critiqued his kids' chores by noting that if he "had wanted it done half-assed, I would have done it myself."
After a long and colorful life, James Lawrence McCann died at age 90 on March 7, 2020, from a glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer.He requested that there be no formal service for him, and that his ashes be scattered in the seas he patrolled in the U.S. Navy.We will miss the humor, the charm, and the fun of Lieutenant James L. McCann, our Jim.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 13, 2020