James Louis Moening, 67, of Allentown, died peacefully Jan. 11, 2020 in his home. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late William Koelsch and Elizabeth Jeanne (Story) Moening. James was a 1970 graduate of Emmaus High School, where he was a varsity swimmer and was a graduate of Monmouth College. He had a career in food service and hospitality. James is survived by his sons, James Paul Moening of Edison, NJ, Adrian Louis Moening of Chester Springs, and Cameron Stefan Moening of Emmaus; brother, Col. William Charles Moening of San Antonio, TX; sisters, Barbara Jean Lekorenos of Anderson, SC, Carolyn Elizabeth Digel of Smethport, Marjorie Moening Hamill of Emmaus, Anne Ellen Smiley of Allentown, and Sue Ellen Hamilton of Port O'Connor, TX; granddaughter, Lilith Moening. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lehigh County Humane Society, 640 Dixon St., Allentown, PA 18103 or to St. Luke's Hospice, 2455 Black River Rd., Bethlehem, PA 18015.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 16, 2020