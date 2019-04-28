|
James M. Craig, 75, of Bethlehem, passed away, in his home on Monday, April 22, 2019. Born in Carroll, Iowa he was the son of the late Wendell and Genevieve (Loehr) Craig. Jim was the loving husband of Norma (Bartlett) Craig with whom he shared fifty-one years of marriage. Jim retired after 20 years as a systems analyst for Lucent Technologies. Jim loved music, word games, his family and friends. Survivors: In addition to his wife Norma, Jim will be lovingly remembered by his sons, Jeffrey Craig and wife Theresa, Matthew Craig, Anthony Craig and Andrew Craig; Brothers, Joe Craig, Tim Craig, Bruce Craig and Brian Craig; Sisters, Janet Aresta, Joan Matulka, Kathy Lundgren, Mary Coban, Patricia Scarcella, and Ann Sweeney; grandchildren, Amanda, James, Connor, Danica and Ryan. Services: A Memorial Mass is being planned by his family for the summer. Cantelmi Long Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. A memory tribute may be placed at www.Cantelmifuneralhome.com. Contributions: In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to ALS Association, Gift Processing Center PO Box 37022 Boone, IA 50037-0022.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 28, 2019