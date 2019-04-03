|
|
James M. Schoch, 27, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on March 30, 2019.He was born on August 6, 1991 at Cherry Point Marine Corps Air Station in North Carolina to Timothy M. Schoch of Front Royal, VA and Diane L. Schoch of Bethlehem, PA. He loved playing drums and guitar, and was an avid skateboarder.Surviving along with his parents is a sister, Kristen Schoch of Richmond, IN, a daughter, Emily of New York, and 3 nieces and 1 nephew.Services will be private with family.In James' memory, donations may be made to House of Hope, 724 Warren Ave, Front Royal VA 22630. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 3, 2019