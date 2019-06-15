Morning Call Obituaries
Harding Funeral Home Inc.
25-27 N. Second Street
Slatington, PA 18080
(610) 767-3011
Viewing
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Harding Funeral Home Inc.
25-27 N. Second Street
Slatington, PA 18080
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Gates of Heaven Cemetery
10 W. Stevens Ave
Hawthrone, PA
James Maher, 86, of Slatington, formerly of New York, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the Inpatient Hospice Unit at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown. He was the husband of the late Teresa (Woods) Maher, who passed away in 2015. Born in Castle Island, Ireland on January 19, 1933, he was the son of the late James and Margaret (McAuliffe) Maher. James worked as a carpenter his whole life, and was a member of New York City local union 608. He served his country honorably in the US Army from 1957-1959.

He is survived by daughters: Anne-Marie and husband Jimmy Lai of Jersey City, Lisa-Marie and husband Tommy Nicholson of Slatington; son: James Maher, Jr. of Slatington; 4 grandchildren; sister: Brenda Stanford. He was pre-deceased by a granddaughter Marissa.

A graveside service will be held at 1pm on Tuesday, June 18 at Gates of Heaven Cemetery, 10 W. Stevens Ave, Hawthrone NY 10532. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8pm Monday, June 17 at Harding Funeral Home, 25-27 N. Second St, Slatington PA.

Published in Morning Call on June 15, 2019
