James "Ted" Meixell, 78, of Bethlehem, passed away on February 4, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of the late Faye (Yost) and James F. Meixell. He was the loving husband of Judith E. (Geyer) Meixell.
Ted graduated from Liberty High School and went on to earn his Bachelor's degree from Moravian College and Master's degree from Kutztown. He taught at Liberty and Freedom High School before becoming a sportswriter for the Morning Call for many years. He loved baseball, playing into his 60's. He was inducted into the District 11 Wrestling Hall of Fame as a writer and the Blue Mountain League Hall of Fame as a player. Ted was named the Pennsylvania Wrestling Sports Writer of the Year in 1987-88. Ted and Judy enjoyed traveling and spending the last 15 winters in Florida. Ted was a family man and especially loved being a grandfather.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 55 years, Judith E. Meixell; sons, Tod Meixell and his wife, Lori of Kutztown and Scott Meixell and his husband, Paul of Philadelphia; brother, Alan Meixell of Lower Macungie; sister, Wendy Meixell of Northampton; and grandchildren, Aaron and Kyra Meixell. Ted was preceded in death by his brother, Peter Meixell.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 6-9 p.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the of PA, 2200 Hamilton St. Allentown, PA 18104. www.lung.com. Condolences may be offered online at www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 6, 2020