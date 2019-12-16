Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
For more information about
JAMES TORKOS
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Luke's Old Williams Cemetery
Williams Twp., PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES TORKOS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES MICHAEL TORKOS


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES MICHAEL TORKOS Obituary
James Michael Torkos, 56, of Bethlehem, died Saturday December 14, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Fountain Hill on April 29, 1963 to the late Dorothy D. (Litz) and Frank Torkos. James was a mechanic at various automotive locations. He is of the Lutheran faith.

SURVIVORS: Brothers: David F. and his wife Joan of Bethlehem, Barry J. of Hellertown. Predeceased by brother: Brian A. Torkos.

SERVICE: Graveside Service at 1 p.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019 at St. Luke's Old Williams Cemetery, Williams Twp. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the funeral home to help defray funeral costs.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
Download Now