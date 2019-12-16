|
|
James Michael Torkos, 56, of Bethlehem, died Saturday December 14, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Fountain Hill on April 29, 1963 to the late Dorothy D. (Litz) and Frank Torkos. James was a mechanic at various automotive locations. He is of the Lutheran faith.
SURVIVORS: Brothers: David F. and his wife Joan of Bethlehem, Barry J. of Hellertown. Predeceased by brother: Brian A. Torkos.
SERVICE: Graveside Service at 1 p.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019 at St. Luke's Old Williams Cemetery, Williams Twp. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the funeral home to help defray funeral costs.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 16, 2019