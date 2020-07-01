James P. Kranyecz
James P. Kranyecz, 57, of Bethlehem, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late William and Patricia "Patsy" (Hanley) Kranyecz. James is survived by his long-time companion, Lisa Ballou.

James was previously employed by Banko Beverage for many years. Recently he was working for Trinity UCC, Bethlehem, where he served as a Sexton.

James will be lovingly remembered by his companion, Lisa; sisters, Colleen Moyer & husband Robert and Kathy Maura & husband Wayne; he is also survived by nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, William.

All services will be private. Please offer condolences online at www.connellfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Trinity United Church of Christ, 81 E North St, Bethlehem, PA 18018.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 1, 2020.
June 30, 2020
You always knew how to make people laugh.
Maria Intrepido
Friend
