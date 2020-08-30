1/1
James P. Kuhns
1942 - 2020
James P. Kuhns, 78 years, of Orefield, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at home. He was the husband of Janet (Follweiler) Kuhns for 28 years this past April. Born in Trexlertown, he was the son of the late Paul and Estella (Trexler) Kuhns. Jim was a foreman and lineman for PPL Electric for 40 years, retiring in 2005. He was a fastpitch softball pitcher for various teams around the Lehigh Valley for many years, as well as an umpire. Jim also enjoyed playing basketball, volleyball, and golf.

Survivors: wife, Janet, children, Anne Bogert (Steven) of Breinigsville, Steven Kuhns (Marnie) Kunkletown; stepchildren, Brian Stafford (Jaime) of Emmaus, Christopher Stafford (Ashley) of Allentown, Dana Beson (Trevor) of Wescosville; sister, Carol Roeder (Larry) of Las Vegas, 8 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a brother Charles.

Private services at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Home, Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made Lehigh Valley Health Network, please put the Prager Patient Assistance Fund in the memo, c/o the Funeral Home, PO Box 52, Fogelsville, 18051.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
August 29, 2020
Sorry to read of Jim passing. Always enjoyed his company golfing at Willowbrook for many years.

Arnie Urban
Friend
August 29, 2020
Kuhn’s Family,
It saddens me to hear of the passing of Jim. We shared a lot of lunches together at Sal’s. I have a lot of found memories with him. You are in our thought and prayers
Wayne & Caris Grim
Coworker
August 29, 2020
Anne and Steven I'm so sorry your dad is gone, but will never forgotten. It will take time to move through the sadness, but you have alot of great memories of him to last a lifetime.
Lynn Bogert
Friend
