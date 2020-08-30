James P. Kuhns, 78 years, of Orefield, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at home. He was the husband of Janet (Follweiler) Kuhns for 28 years this past April. Born in Trexlertown, he was the son of the late Paul and Estella (Trexler) Kuhns. Jim was a foreman and lineman for PPL Electric for 40 years, retiring in 2005. He was a fastpitch softball pitcher for various teams around the Lehigh Valley for many years, as well as an umpire. Jim also enjoyed playing basketball, volleyball, and golf.
Survivors: wife, Janet, children, Anne Bogert (Steven) of Breinigsville, Steven Kuhns (Marnie) Kunkletown; stepchildren, Brian Stafford (Jaime) of Emmaus, Christopher Stafford (Ashley) of Allentown, Dana Beson (Trevor) of Wescosville; sister, Carol Roeder (Larry) of Las Vegas, 8 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a brother Charles.
Private services at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made Lehigh Valley Health Network, please put the Prager Patient Assistance Fund in the memo, c/o the Funeral Home, PO Box 52, Fogelsville, 18051.