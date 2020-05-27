James P. McGraw Jr.
James P. McGraw, Jr., 81, of Bethlehem died on Friday, May 22, 2020. He was the son of the late Helen (Munley) and James P. McGraw, Sr. He was the loving husband of the late Rosemarie (Johns) McGraw.

James proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army. He worked for the Bethlehem School District maintenance department for 40 years. He was an avid sport fan and never missed a game that his children or grandchildren were involved in.

He will be lovingly remembered by his sons, James P. McGraw, III. and his wife, Patti, Mark McGraw, Christopher McGraw and his girlfriend, Tanya Oldt and Michael McGraw and his wife, Dawn; grandchildren, Tyler, AJ, Zack, Ashley, Andrew, Emily, Veronica and Jarrett and great granddaughter, Izabella. James was preceded in death by his sister, Judy Campanella.

Services will be private.

Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com

Published in Morning Call on May 27, 2020.
