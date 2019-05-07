James R. Ammend, Sr., 76, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 6, 2019 while in the care of St. Luke's Hospice House. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Henry R. and Mary (Kuruc) Ammend. James was a graduate of Central Catholic High School, class of 1960. He honorably served his country in the United States Navy. James worked as a Police Officer for the City of Bethlehem until retiring as a Sergeant in 1995. He enjoyed golfing, classical music and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. SURVIVORS: He will be lovingly remembered by his sons James Ammend, Jr and his wife Anne of Fleetwood and Kevin Ammend of Bethlehem; sister Marilynn Krial of Frenchtown, NJ; niece Rosemarie Krial-Victor of Kunkletown and 2 grandchildren Skyler and Cecelia. SERVICES: A Funeral Service will be held at 11 A.M. on Thursday May 9, 2019 at the Cantelmi Funeral Home, 1311 Broadway, Fountain Hill, PA 18015 where the family will receive relatives and friends from 10 A.M. until time of the service. Burial will follow at Holy Ghost Cemetery. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com. CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Jax's Lab Rescue, 1833 Meadow Brook Road, Feasterville, PA 19053. Published in Morning Call on May 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary