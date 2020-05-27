James R. Breiner, 61, of Nazareth, PA, passed away peacefully at home on May 18, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Somerville, NJ, Mr. Breiner and his family moved to Pennsylvania in 2006.
Surviving are his wife of 32 years, Laurie Grandell Breiner, and their son, Richard J. Breiner, both of Nazareth, PA. He was predeceased by his mother, Ann Brokaw Breiner in 1980, and his father, Richard C. Breiner in 2004.
A memorial service will be held in Nazareth, PA on a date to be determined, when everyone who loved Jim can attend. Interment will take place at that time in Somerville NJ, where he will be laid to rest with his parents. Arrangements are under the care of the Schmidt Funeral Home, 407 Belvidere St., Nazareth.
Memorial donations may be made to ArtsQuest of Bethlehem at Artsquest.org/Donate. Jim spent many days and nights enjoying the music at their facilities.
Please go to Jim's tribute page at schmidtfuneralhomepc.com to view a full obituary and offer condolences.
Born in Somerville, NJ, Mr. Breiner and his family moved to Pennsylvania in 2006.
Surviving are his wife of 32 years, Laurie Grandell Breiner, and their son, Richard J. Breiner, both of Nazareth, PA. He was predeceased by his mother, Ann Brokaw Breiner in 1980, and his father, Richard C. Breiner in 2004.
A memorial service will be held in Nazareth, PA on a date to be determined, when everyone who loved Jim can attend. Interment will take place at that time in Somerville NJ, where he will be laid to rest with his parents. Arrangements are under the care of the Schmidt Funeral Home, 407 Belvidere St., Nazareth.
Memorial donations may be made to ArtsQuest of Bethlehem at Artsquest.org/Donate. Jim spent many days and nights enjoying the music at their facilities.
Please go to Jim's tribute page at schmidtfuneralhomepc.com to view a full obituary and offer condolences.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 27, 2020.