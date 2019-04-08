Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18017
610-866-1031
Resources
More Obituaries for James Cropper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James R. Cropper

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James R. Cropper Obituary
James R. Cropper, 69, of Bethlehem, died Sunday, April 7, 2019, in his home. Born in Fountain Hill, he was a son of the late Howard and Rebecca (Krause) Cropper. He was the husband of Joyce P. (Powell). Jim was a member of St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Bethlehem and was an avid fan of the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs and college basketball.Survivors: In addition to his wife is a brother, John of Bethlehem and several nieces and nephews. Jim was pre-deceased by his sister, Joan Schneck. Services: Will be held on Thursday, April 11th at 11:00 am in the Pearson Funeral Home, 1901 Linden St., Bethlehem. Call 7-8:30 on Wednesday. Memorial contributions may be sent to Iron Pigs Charities or the . Online condolences and expanded obituary are available at www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
Download Now