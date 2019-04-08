|
James R. Cropper, 69, of Bethlehem, died Sunday, April 7, 2019, in his home. Born in Fountain Hill, he was a son of the late Howard and Rebecca (Krause) Cropper. He was the husband of Joyce P. (Powell). Jim was a member of St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Bethlehem and was an avid fan of the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs and college basketball.Survivors: In addition to his wife is a brother, John of Bethlehem and several nieces and nephews. Jim was pre-deceased by his sister, Joan Schneck. Services: Will be held on Thursday, April 11th at 11:00 am in the Pearson Funeral Home, 1901 Linden St., Bethlehem. Call 7-8:30 on Wednesday. Memorial contributions may be sent to Iron Pigs Charities or the . Online condolences and expanded obituary are available at www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 8, 2019