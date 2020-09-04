1/
James R. Erney Sr.
James R. Erney Sr., 51, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Born in Bethlehem he was the son of the late Virginia (Rosamilia) Erney and Charles Cogorno. He was the beloved fiancé of Elenore Farina. Jim was a painter by trade who loved to tinker with fixing cars and watching Nascar.

He will be lovingly remembered by his fiancé, Elenore; children, James R. Erney II, Brandon Lerch, Felicia Elliott, Francine Fernandez and Amber Erney; siblings, Louis Sinwell, William Erney Jr., Michael Croslis, Charles Mest, Virginia Sandt, Janice Gostony, Lois Neith and Lisa Holecz; and 6 grandchildren.

Viewing hours will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8th at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem. (Masks will be required and occupancy inside the funeral will be limited.) All other services will be private.

Please offer condolences online at www.connellfuneral.com.

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
