James R. Evans of Whitehall, PA passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 with his beloved wife and children by his side. He was 82 years old.

Jim was born in Weatherly, PA, son of the late Clarence and Alice (Croman) Evans. He graduated from Weatherly HS and the USNA. After graduation, he served on board the USS Compton and the USS Dealey then began his career at PP&L. In retirement, he continued to serve his church, community, and volunteered with the National Park Service and Crown Financial Ministries. He enjoyed hiking the Appalachian Trail, traveling abroad, and taking photos for Ancestory.com. Jim loved to sing. He was a member of the Navy Chapel Choir and Glee Club. In civilian life, he sang with various church choirs, and for more than 20 years was a member of the Summer Harmony.

In addition to his wife, Sandy; Jim is survived by three brothers, Kenneth, Clarence (Joe), and Richard as well as their families who all loved him dearly. Jim was preceded in death by two brothers David and Thomas.

He was enormously proud of his two daughters, Susan Lindsey (with husband Charles Lindsey) and Sharon Kitzman. He was a caring and loving grandfather to Carolyn, Evan, and Erin Lindsey, and Matthew Kitzman.

A celebration of life and interment will be held later. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Grace E. C. Church, 420 W Main St. Kutztown, PA 19530.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 15, 2020.
