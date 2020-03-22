Home

James R. Hahn

James R. Hahn Obituary
SERVICES POSTPONED for Lt. Col. James R. "Jim" Hahn, U.S. Army, retired, 89, a resident of The Lutheran Home at Topton, and formerly of Charlottesville, VA, who died February 4, 2020 in The Lutheran Home at Topton, Longswamp Township. Due to the current situation with the Covid-19 outbreak and for the safety of his family and friends, services for Jim have been postponed until a date in the future. Once finalized, service will be announced. www.Ludwickfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 22, 2020
