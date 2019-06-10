James R. Hite, Sr., 78, of South Whitehall Township passed away peacefully at home on June 6, 2019. James was the Husband of Monica (Dudding) for 58 years and proud father of Carol, James Jr., David and Brian. He was a Grand Parent of Monica, Zachary, Chelsea, Dylon, Jessica, Maxwell and Jared as well as the Great-Grand Parent of Skyla and soon to be Sean. He was the son of the late Raymond and Edna (Green) Hite and the Brother of Clarence, Robert and Nancy. He was predeceased by siblings Bernice, Raymond, Judith, Kathleen and Richard.He retired from Apollo Metals in Bethlehem after 34 years and was previously employed by the Trojan Powder Company of South Whitehall Township.James requested that there be a private remembrance at the convenience of his immediate family; contributions can be made to the family in care of the Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, 1227 Hamilton St., Allentown PA 18102. Published in Morning Call on June 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary