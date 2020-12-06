James R. "Jimmy Boy" Kingston, Jr., passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 in the L.V. Hospital, Salisbury Twp. He was the husband of Jo Ann M. (Schneider) Kingston. They celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary in August 2020. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Annette F. (Chandlee) and James R. Kingston, Sr. Jimmy was a graduate of Allentown H.S., class of 1959. He was an entrepreneur for 35 years; owning East Side Auto Sales, Blue Chip Motors, Almost New Rent-a-car and Pay-Lo Rent-a-car. Previously, Jimmy worked at the Morning Call for 26 before retiring as single copy manager. He was veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Vietnam War. Jimmy was a member of Jordan UCC, Allentown. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police for over 50 years and also a member of the American Legion in Murrells Inlet, SC. Jimmy's passion was traveling and he loved spending time at Surf Side Beach, SC.
Survivors: Wife, Jo Ann; Sons: James R. "Robbie" Kingston III and his fiancé Angela Holloway of Allentown, Michael Patrick Kingston and his wife Gina of Allentown; Grandchildren: Joey, Tyler, Emily and Katie Kingston; Great-granddaughter: Madison; Sister: Frances A. Lehr of Allentown. Jimmy is also survived by his beloved pet, Otter and predeceased by sisters Dianne Molchany and Carol Roberts.
Services: 2:30 pm Tuesday, Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown 18106. Call 1:30 – 2:30 pm Tuesday in the funeral home. www.stephensfuneral.com
.
Contributions: Second Harvest Food Bank, 6969 Silver Crest Rd., Nazareth, PA 18064 www.shfblv.org