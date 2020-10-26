James R. "Jim" Klotz, 85 of Northampton- Lehigh Twsp., PA, passed away peacefully with his wife and daughter by his side on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at his home. Born October 25, 1934 in Kunkletown, PA, he was the son of the late Robert Klotz and Florence (Gower) Klotz. He was the husband of Nancy (Billman) Klotz with whom he shared 66 years of marriage last November 28, 2019.
Jim was a Fuel Transporter for over 55 years, first employed by the former Quality Service Inc., Northampton then for the former TopStar Fuels, Emmaus. In 1982, he created James R. Klotz Fuels serving residents of the greater Lehigh Valley for the next 26 years until retiring in 2008. He was a lifelong member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Northampton. He was a member of the F.& A.M. Blue Lodge #637, Northampton, he also elevated to 32 Degree Mason with Lehigh Consistory, Valley of Allentown, PA., and was a Rajah Shriner, Reading, PA.
Surviving are wife Nancy, Northampton, daughter, Kay and son-in-law Carl Boyko of Northampton, PA. He was predeceased by brothers, William A. and Thomas R.
Services and interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave., Northampton, PA. 18067 has been entrusted with his care.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church Memorial Fund c/o the funeral home.