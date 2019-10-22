|
James R. McLaughlin, 53, of Bethlehem passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 at his home. Born in Buffalo, NY, he was the son of Thomas and Maryellen (Toms) McLaughlin of Bethlehem. Jim was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was an avid reader and history buff and enjoyed going to the library. Jim appreciated photography and was also trained in the martial arts.
He will be lovingly remembered by his parents, Tom and Maryellen McLaughlin, sister Karen McLaughlin, brothers Thomas P. McLaughlin (Daran) and Brian McLaughlin (Stephanie) and, nephews, Jack, Charlie, and Will.
Calling hours will be held from 6-8pm Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Connell Funeral Home 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 am Friday, October 25, 2019 at St. Anne's Catholic Church 450 Washington Ave. Bethlehem, PA 18018, followed by inurnment at Holy Saviour Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital in memory of James McLaughlin (give.lvhn.org or LVRCH PO Box 1883 Allentown PA, 18105).
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 22, 2019