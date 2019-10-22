Home

POWERED BY

Services
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anne's Catholic Church
450 Washington Ave.
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James McLaughlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James R. McLaughlin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James R. McLaughlin Obituary
James R. McLaughlin, 53, of Bethlehem passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 at his home. Born in Buffalo, NY, he was the son of Thomas and Maryellen (Toms) McLaughlin of Bethlehem. Jim was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was an avid reader and history buff and enjoyed going to the library. Jim appreciated photography and was also trained in the martial arts.

He will be lovingly remembered by his parents, Tom and Maryellen McLaughlin, sister Karen McLaughlin, brothers Thomas P. McLaughlin (Daran) and Brian McLaughlin (Stephanie) and, nephews, Jack, Charlie, and Will.

Calling hours will be held from 6-8pm Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Connell Funeral Home 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 am Friday, October 25, 2019 at St. Anne's Catholic Church 450 Washington Ave. Bethlehem, PA 18018, followed by inurnment at Holy Saviour Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital in memory of James McLaughlin (give.lvhn.org or LVRCH PO Box 1883 Allentown PA, 18105).

Online condolences to www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now