Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18017
610-866-1031
Resources
More Obituaries for James Morgan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James R. Morgan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James R. Morgan Obituary
James R. Morgan, 74, of Bath, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in Lehigh Valley Hospital. He was the husband of Nancy (Case) Morgan. They celebrated their 50th anniversary in December. Born in Fountain Hill, he was a son of the late John and Kitty (Peffer) Morgan. A graduate of Moravian College, Mr. Morgan earned a master's degree from Lehigh University. He retired from Phillipsburg High School as English Department Head. He also had a wedding photography business for many years. Surviving with his wife, Nancy, are a son, Patrick (Cheryl) of Bath.A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, in Bethlehem Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to , 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
Download Now