|
|
James Rudolph Smith of Columbus Ohio, formerly of Bethlehem PA, was born on December 14, 1932 and departed this life on October 31, 2019. He was the third son of Isiah and Della Ann Grimes-Smith. James spent a happy childhood in Lehigh Valley. He returned to the Valley in 2017, after the death of his brother Dr. Ernest Smith. James was a graduate of Liberty High School, earned a Bachelor of Arts from Lincoln University, Pennsylvania and a Masters degree in American History from Lehigh University, Bethlehem. After college he was employed as a middle school teacher, in the Philadelphia public school system and later as a Professor of History at Capital University, in Columbus Ohio. He retired from the Columbus Ohio public school system. James served honorably, in the United States Navy, on the U.S.S. New Jersey. He was preceded in death by his son Tyrone Coleman, who also served with honor in the United Stated Navy. James Sr. is survived by his daughter Lauren Smith-Webb, son James Smith Jr., sister Geneva M. Smith-Hassell, sister-in law Helen Jones-Smith, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Services: Homegoing services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16th. at 11:00 A.M. in St. Paul Baptist Church, 925 E. Goepp St. Bethlehem, where relatives and friends may call from 10:00 A.M. until time of service. Burial - Nisky Hill Cem. Arr. by JAMES FUNERAL HOME, Bethlehem. more info at: www.jamesfuneralhome.org. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Paul's Baptist Church, would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 10, 2019