James R. Stets

James Stets, 65, formerly of Bethlehem, died October 17, 2019, after a long illness, in Minnetonka, MN where he had been living the past year. He was the son of the late Michael and Natalie Stets. James was a graduate of Franklin and Marshall Collage. He worked at Pfizer, Inc. in Easton, PA, Air Products in Allentown, and Intertek in Allentown.

James led an active life of physical fitness, biking, and hiking. He made several trips to national parks, California, and Minnesota. He had a love of music and followed many local bands and vocalists.

Survivors: sister, Ellen Sachs (William) of Rancho Mirage, CA and brother, William Stets (Kathleen) of Shorewood, MN. Nieces and nephews: Lynne Gonzalez of Upland, CA; David Sachs of Long Beach, CA and Daniel Stets of Minneapolis, MN.

Services: a private service is pending.
Published in Morning Call from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
