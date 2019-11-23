|
James Robert Downey, 83, Bethlehem, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019 from melanoma carcinoma. Born April 9 in Ogdensburg New York to James Ralph and Martha Williams Downey, raised in Wilkes-Barre, 1954 graduate Meyers High, and attended Wilkes College. Relocated to Lehigh Valley to begin 34 years with USPS retiring as Postmaster Milford, Pa., while serving 30 years with USArmy Reserves. Survived by 4 children 13 grandchildren 3 great grandchildren and many friends. Predeceased by 2 sisters and his beloved basenjis, Ben and Nubi. Jim was of the Methodist Faith, a longtime Steelers fan and a true patriot. Jim chose to donate his body to medical research arranged by Medcure, Oregon, with a Celebration of Life service scheduled in the near future.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 23, 2019