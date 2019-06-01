James S. Garofalo, 87, of Mt. Bethel, PA passed away Sunday, May 26th, at St. Luke's Hospital - Anderson Campus. James was born in Easton, PA on June 29, 1931, son of the late Sam and Pauline (Chisesi) Garofalo. He was the husband of Helen (Jelinek) Garofalo. They celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary last August. James was a real estate broker and auctioneer and owner of James S. Garofalo Real Estate in the Easton and Slate Belt area since 1962. Prior to that he was associated with the former Garofalo Chevrolet in Mt. Bethel, PA. He was a Director of Merchants National Bank of Bangor since 1971 and President since 2003. He served as a Director and former President of the Northampton County AAA. He was Past President of the former Eastern Northampton County Board of Realtors, part of the founding team of the Multiple Listing Service and a Realtor Emeritus member of the Greater Lehigh Valley Association of Realtors. He was a 1948 graduate of Easton High School. James proudly served in the U.S. Army. He was a member of the former Portland United Methodist Church, in Portland, PA. He was a Past District Deputy Grand Master of the 9th Masonic District of the Grand Lodge of Pennsylvania F & AM, Past Master of Dallas Lodge #396, Past Commander of Hugh de Payens Commandery #19, Past Grand Trustee of the Grand Holy Royal Arch Chapter of Pennsylvania, Past High Priest of Easton Royal Arch Chapter #173, Past Thrice Illustrious Master of Pomp Council #20, a charter member and Past President of Le-Hi Grotto, a charter member and Past President of the Forks of the Delaware High 12, a member of Wm. Parsons Chapter #185, OES, a member of Rajah Shrine, where he was a faithful attendee of the Pote's Picnic, a 33rd-degree mason of Lehigh Consistory, Valley of Allentown, a Past Grand Tall Cedar of Easton Forest #35 and a member of many other Masonic organizations. He was also a former Deputy District Governor of District 14-K and Past President of the Portland Lions Club. In addition to his wife, Helen, James is survived by a daughter, HelenBeth Vilcek, wife of David. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Gaffney Parsons Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. " Village of Johnsonville" Bangor, PA. Online condolences may be offered at gaffneyparsons.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wm. Parsons Chapter #185 OES in c/o Harold Coleman, Sec'y, 1569 Teels Road #8B, Pen Argyl, PA 18072. Published in Morning Call on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary