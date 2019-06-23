Home

POWERED BY

Services
Christ Evangelical Lutheran
703 S Delaware Dr
Mt Bethel, PA 18343
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church
703 S. Delaware Dr
Mt. Bethel, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church
703 S. Delaware Dr
Mt. Bethel, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Garofalo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James S. Garofalo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James S. Garofalo Obituary
James S. Garofalo, 87, of Mt. Bethel, PA passed away Sunday, May 26th, at St. Luke's Hospital - Anderson Campus. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, June 29,2019, at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church 703 S. Delaware Dr, Mt. Bethel, PA. Family and friends are invited to call from 1-3 PM on Saturday, June 29th at the church. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Gaffney Parsons Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. " Village of Johnsonville" Bangor, PA. For a complete obituary, and online condolences please visit gaffneyparsons.com
Published in Morning Call on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.