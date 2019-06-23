|
|
James S. Garofalo, 87, of Mt. Bethel, PA passed away Sunday, May 26th, at St. Luke's Hospital - Anderson Campus. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, June 29,2019, at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church 703 S. Delaware Dr, Mt. Bethel, PA. Family and friends are invited to call from 1-3 PM on Saturday, June 29th at the church. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Gaffney Parsons Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. " Village of Johnsonville" Bangor, PA. For a complete obituary, and online condolences please visit gaffneyparsons.com
Published in Morning Call on June 23, 2019