Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
New Covenant Christian Community Church
21 E. Broad St.
Bethlehem, PA
Service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
New Covenant Christian Community Church
21 E. Broad St.
Bethlehem, PA
James Sawruk Obituary
James Sawruk, 66, of Bethlehem, passed away on November 19, 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Ann Sawruk; daughter, Kelly Ann Sawruk, sons, James A. (Maureen) and Timothy J. Sawruk, granddaughter, Annabella, brother, Walter Sawruk (Carmela) and nephew, Kenny Dorney. He was preceded in death by a brother, Michael.

A visitation will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 9:30-11:00 a.m. at New Covenant Christian Community Church, 21 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018 with a service to immediately follow.

Contributions may be made to New Covenant Church Memorial Fund. For full obituary visit www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 22, 2019
