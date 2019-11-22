|
James Sawruk, 66, of Bethlehem, passed away on November 19, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Ann Sawruk; daughter, Kelly Ann Sawruk, sons, James A. (Maureen) and Timothy J. Sawruk, granddaughter, Annabella, brother, Walter Sawruk (Carmela) and nephew, Kenny Dorney. He was preceded in death by a brother, Michael.
A visitation will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 9:30-11:00 a.m. at New Covenant Christian Community Church, 21 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018 with a service to immediately follow.
Contributions may be made to New Covenant Church Memorial Fund. For full obituary visit www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 22, 2019